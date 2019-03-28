

Melissa Couto, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Christin Stewart hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and the Detroit Tigers opened their season with a 2-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, following a tight pitching duel between Marcus Stroman and Jordan Zimmerman.

Stewart launched an 0-2 slider off Daniel Hudson over the right-field wall. Jeimer Candelario had started the rally for Detroit (1-0) with a leadoff double.

Shane Greene pitched the bottom of the 10th for the save and Victor Alcantara earned the win after a sparkling start from Jordan Zimmerman.

The Tigers right-hander, who allowed just one hit over seven innings, had a perfect game broken up with a two-out single from Teoscar Hernandez in the seventh.

Hernandez, one of only two Jays (0-1) with a hit all game, laced a sharp liner up the middle on Zimmerman's 65th pitch. Tigers second baseman Josh Harrison dove and got his glove on it before firing a desperation throw to first, but Hernandez beat the ball to the bag.

Zimmerman also struck out four and threw 70 pitches, 57 for strikes.