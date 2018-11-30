Blue Jays non-tender infielder Yangervis Solarte
Toronto Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte hits a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 7:00PM EST
TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays have non-tendered infielder Yangervis Solarte, who will become a free agent.
The Blue Jays announced the move Friday night. MLB teams had until 8 p.m. (ET) Friday to tender a contract to arbitration-eligible players.
The Blue Jays said all remaining unsigned players on our 40-man roster have been tendered contracts for 2019.
