

Melissa Couto, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Thomas Pannone took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his first major league start and Devon Travis hit a three-run homer as the Toronto Blue Jays downed the Baltimore Orioles 6-0 on Wednesday.

Pannone (1-0) allowed just one hit while striking out three and walking two in a 108-pitch, seven-inning performance.

He lost his no-hit bid when Trey Mancini singled to lead off the seventh on his 91st pitch of the game, an 81 mile-per-hour changeup.

The 24-year-old left-hander nearly lost the shutout in the same frame, putting runners on second and third with no outs -- thanks in part to an error from Teoscar Hernandez in left field -- but the rookie got out of the jam with two ground balls and a pop out and walked off the mound to a loud ovation from the 40,595 in attendance for the afternoon start.

Toronto's offence ensured Pannone the win, scoring five runs in the eighth inning before Baltimore recorded a single out. The barrage was capped by Travis's three-run shot off reliever Miguel Castro, a former Blue Jays prospect.

Richard Urena had an RBI double and Danny Jansen scored on a wild pitch earlier in the frame. Kendrys Morales snapped the scoreless tie in the seventh with a solo homer, helping Toronto (58-69) improve to 12-1 against the Orioles (37-90) this year.

Ryan Tepera and Joe Biagini pitched the eighth and ninth, respectively, to preserve the shutout.

Baltimore starter David Hess (3-7) shouldered the loss despite a solid start of his own. He allowed three hits and one run while striking out seven over seven innings.

Hess did not allow a base-runner over the first four frames. A Morales leadoff single in the fifth spoiled his perfect stat line.

Pannone, starting in place of the injured Marcus Stroman (blister), had appeared in four games in relief for Toronto this season, posting a 4.15 earned-run average since being called up from triple-A Buffalo earlier this month.

He nearly lost his no-hit bid in the sixth, but an impressive diving play by Randal Grichuk in centre field kept it intact for a little while longer. Grichuk dived to catch a liner from Austin Wynns to lead off the frame, bouncing to the turf but keeping the ball in his glove.

NOTES: Right-hander Aaron Sanchez (finger contusion) is expected to come off the disabled list for Saturday's start against the Philadelphia Phillies. Sanchez has been on the DL since June 23. He sustained the injury when his finger got caught in his suitcase during the team's trip to Los Angeles.