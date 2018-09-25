

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Blue Jays pitcher Aaron Sanchez had surgery on his right index finger on Tuesday, officially bringing his disappointing season to an end.

The 26-year-old has struggled with blisters and nail-related issues on his throwing hand for most of the year.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins expects Sanchez will be ready for spring training but couldn't confirm exactly what the procedure was or if it was successful.

"I don't have a specific update beyond that because it's probably still ongoing," said Atkins, adding that he would have an update on Wednesday.

Sanchez finishes the season with a 4-6 record, with a 4.25 earned-run average and 86 strikeouts over 105 innings pitched. It's a far cry from his breakout 2016 season where he played in the all-star game and had a 3.00 ERA and 161 strikeouts over 192 innings.

"I know it affected him, I saw it," said Blue Jays manager John Gibbons. "They make a living with their fingers, those pitchers. When they're that tender every time you grip a ball and let it go, it's just constant."