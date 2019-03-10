Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. out three weeks with oblique strain
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates his walk-off homerun to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 during ninth inning spring training baseball action Tuesday, March 27, 2018 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 10, 2019 12:38PM EDT
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Highly touted Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr., will miss the next three weeks of Toronto's schedule with a Grade 1 left oblique strain.
The team announced the injury to the 19-year-old third baseman on Sunday morning.
Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins told media that Guerrero was hurt on Friday in a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The estimated three weeks of recovery would include the rest of the Grapefruit League schedule, the Blue Jays' exhibition series against the Milwaukee Brewers in Montreal - where Guerrero was born - and opening day of the regular season.
