Blue Jays recall catcher Zack Collins from triple-A Buffalo, send down Otto Lopez
Toronto Blue Jays' Zack Collins is helped into the team's home run jacket by teammate Raimel Tapia after hitting a home run against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Collins was recalled by the Toronto Blue Jays from their triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Reed Hoffmann
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 25, 2022 6:16PM EDT
Catcher Zack Collins was recalled by the Toronto Blue Jays from their triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday.
Infielder Otto Lopez was optioned to Buffalo in a corresponding move.
Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk went 4 for 4 and homered for the third straight game in Toronto's 9-4 win in Milwaukee on Friday before leaving with a bruised left hand in the seventh inning.
Kirk appeared to get hit in the hand on a backswing from Jonathan Davis in the seventh.
The catcher remained in the game for the rest of that at-bat before leaving at the same time the Blue Jays made a pitching change.
The team said Kirk underwent precautionary X-rays that came back negative.
Kirk is the early leader in American League all-star voting. He's hitting .321 with nine home runs and 28 runs batted in this season.
Collins was acquired by the Blue Jays in a pre-season trade. He has a .212 average with four home runs in 22 games with Toronto this year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2022.
Share:
More Blue Jays News
- Blue Jays recall catcher Zack Collins from triple-A Buffalo, send down Otto Lopez
- Toronto Blue Jays redesign Fourth of July hats, remove stars
- Blue Jays hitting coach Martinez suspended five games for pre-game altercation with umpire
- Bichette slam, Kirk HR as Blue Jays beat Chisox, avoid sweep
- Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7
Top Sports News
- 2-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova wins Eastbourne title
- NHL experiencing sustained growth with female, younger fans
- Raptors newcomer Christian Koloko took similar path to NBA as new teammate Siakam
- Oleksiak, Liendo help Canada to record medal haul at world aquatics championships
- Auger-Aliassime seeded sixth at Wimbledon, Fernandez confirmed out