Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Alford throws at spring training in Dunedin, Fla. on Wednesday, February 24, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 5, 2018 4:13PM EDT
TAMPA, Fla. -- Outfielder Anthony Alford was recalled from triple-A Buffalo by the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon.
Right-handed pitcher Jake Petricka was optioned to the Bisons to make space for Alford ahead of Toronto's game in Tampa, Fla.
Alford is considered one of the top 100 prospects in baseball. He's hitting .154 with two runs batted in this season in triple A
He appeared in four games with the Blue Jays last season, hitting .125 in eight at bats.
Petricka had a 6.75 earned-run average in 1 1/3 innings with Toronto this season.
