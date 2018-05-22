Blue Jays recall second baseman Devon Travis from triple-A Buffalo
Toronto Blue Jays' Devon Travis reacts after hitting a triple during seventh inning AL baseball action against the Boston Red Sox in Toronto on Thursday, April 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 2:50PM EDT
TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled second baseman Devon Travis from triple-A Buffalo.
The slumping Jays made the move on Tuesday after sending shortstop Richard Urena down to Buffalo on Sunday. Urena made two errors in the team's fourth consecutive loss, all against the Oakland A's.
Travis was demoted to Buffalo after a slow start with Toronto this year, batting just .148 in 18 games. He didn't have great results in triple-A, hitting .210 in 64 plate appearances during a 14-game run.
Travis is coming off an injury-plagued 2017 season in which he played just 50 games.
The Blue Jays begin a three-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night at the Rogers Centre.
