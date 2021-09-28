

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated starter Hyun Jin Ryu and infielder Cavan Biggio from the 10-day injured list.

Ryu, who was on the IL due to neck tightness, was scheduled to start Tuesday night's series opener against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre.

Biggio, who was out with mid-back tightness, was not in the starting lineup but available off the bench, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said before the game.

The Blue Jays also optioned relievers Ryan Borucki and Kirby Snead to triple-A Buffalo.

Toronto entered play two games behind the Yankees for the first American League wild-card spot.

The Blue Jays were one game behind the Boston Red Sox, who were scheduled to play the Orioles in Baltimore on Tuesday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2021.