Blue Jays reinstate Ryu and Biggio before series opener against Yankees
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Cavan Biggio throws to first base on a ground out by Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 28, 2021 6:12PM EDT
TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated starter Hyun Jin Ryu and infielder Cavan Biggio from the 10-day injured list.
Ryu, who was on the IL due to neck tightness, was scheduled to start Tuesday night's series opener against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre.
Biggio, who was out with mid-back tightness, was not in the starting lineup but available off the bench, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said before the game.
The Blue Jays also optioned relievers Ryan Borucki and Kirby Snead to triple-A Buffalo.
Toronto entered play two games behind the Yankees for the first American League wild-card spot.
The Blue Jays were one game behind the Boston Red Sox, who were scheduled to play the Orioles in Baltimore on Tuesday night.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2021.
Share:
More Blue Jays News
- Blue Jays reinstate Ryu and Biggio before series opener against Yankees
- Blue Jays beat Twins 5-2 to maintain pressure in AL wild-card race
- Blue Jays beat Twins 6-1; stay 2 back in AL wild-card race
- Buxton's homer spoils Berrios' return; Twins beat Jays 3-1
- Twins bump Blue Jays back in wild card race, as Gurriel hurt
Top Sports News
- Cheering, clapping Scottie Barnes already making his presence felt at Raptors camp
- Toronto FC hurting on offence ahead of BMO Field visit by FC Cincinnati
- Leafs star Matthews practices for first time since wrist surgery
- Women's hoops coach Thomaidis, Canada Basketball agree to part ways
- Anderson, Pezzetta each score twice for Canadiens in 5-2 pre-season win over Leafs