Blue Jays select contract of Gage, option Beasley and move Pearson to 60-day IL
Toronto Blue Jays' relief pitcher Jeremy Beasley (38) throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of American League baseball action in Toronto on Friday, June 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 6, 2022 8:07PM EDT
TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays selected the contract of left-hander Matt Gage from triple-A Buffalo on Monday and optioned right-hander Jeremy Beasley to the Bisons.
Gage was active for Monday night's game at Kansas City. He was 1-2 with a 1.08 earned-run average in 16 appearances for Buffalo this season.
Beasley had a 9.00 ERA in two appearances with Toronto.
Also Monday, the Blue Jays transferred right-hander Nate Pearson to the 60-day injured list. Pearson, who has yet to pitch for Toronto this season, was added to the IL on April 4 due to mononucleosis.
He started a rehab assignment with single-A Dunedin on May 26 and continued it with Buffalo last Wednesday. He allowed one earned run in a two-inning relief appearance with the Bisons on Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2022.
