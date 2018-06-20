Blue Jays sign five players, including second-round pick Griffin Conine
Duke's Griffin Conine (9) scores after a walk by Wake Forest pitcher Antonio Melendez in the 13th inning in the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college baseball tournament, Thursday, May 24, 2018, at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 20, 2018 3:23PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays signed five players Wednesday, including 2018 second-round pick Griffin Conine.
Conine, an outfielder out of Duke University, had a .281 batting average with 52 runs batted in and 18 home runs with the Blue Devils last season.
The 20-year-old from Weston, Fla., is the son of former major league player Jeff Conine.
The Jays also announced they have signed 18th-round pick Fitz Stadler, a right-handed pitcher out of Arizona State, and 33rd-round pick Matt Harris, a righty out of Florida Atlantic, as well as undrafted free agent pitchers Jackson Rees and Ryan Thurston.
The signings come just over a week after Toronto signed 26 of their 40 2018 draft picks, including first-round pick Jordan Groshans and third round selection Adam Kloffenstein.
Groshans, a shortstop, and Kloffenstein a right-handed pitcher, were teammates last season at Magnolia High School in Texas.
