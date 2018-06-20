

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays signed five players Wednesday, including 2018 second-round pick Griffin Conine.

Conine, an outfielder out of Duke University, had a .281 batting average with 52 runs batted in and 18 home runs with the Blue Devils last season.

The 20-year-old from Weston, Fla., is the son of former major league player Jeff Conine.

The Jays also announced they have signed 18th-round pick Fitz Stadler, a right-handed pitcher out of Arizona State, and 33rd-round pick Matt Harris, a righty out of Florida Atlantic, as well as undrafted free agent pitchers Jackson Rees and Ryan Thurston.

The signings come just over a week after Toronto signed 26 of their 40 2018 draft picks, including first-round pick Jordan Groshans and third round selection Adam Kloffenstein.

Groshans, a shortstop, and Kloffenstein a right-handed pitcher, were teammates last season at Magnolia High School in Texas.