

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays have signed outfielder Randal Grichuk to a US$52-million five-year contract extension.

The new deal covers the 2019 to 2023 seasons.

The 27-year-old was slated to make $5 million this year. He was eligible to become a free agent after the 2020 season.

Sportsnet reported that Grichuk's 2019 salary will be $7 million plus a $5-million signing bonus. He will earn $12 million in 2020 followed by salaries of $9,333,333 in 2021-23.

Grichuk, 27, is coming off a 2018 season that produced 25 home runs, 32 doubles, and 58 extra-base hits. He hit .245.

A native of Rosenberg, Texas, Grichuk has a .247 career batting average in six years in the majors.

The six-foot-two 213-pounder was acquired by the Blue Jays in January 2018 from the St. Louis Cardinals in a deal that sent right-handed pitchers Dominic Leone and RHP Conner Greene the other way.

The news of the rich new deal came hours after Toronto sent outfielder Kevin Pillar to the San Francisco Giants for three players.