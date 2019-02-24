

The Canadian Press





Patrick Cantwell and Dalton Pompey each had a solo homer but the Toronto Blue Jays still fell to the Baltimore Orioles 9-8 on Sunday afternoon in Grapefruit League play.

Pompey, first baseman Rowdy Tellez, and outfielder Billy McKinney had two hits apiece.

Sean Reid-Foley gave up three runs in two innings of work as Toronto's (0-2) starter. The Blue Jays used five other pitchers in their second game of spring training.

Third baseman Rio Ruiz hit a three-run blast off Reid-Foley in the first inning and the Orioles (2-0) never looked back.