Cantwell, Pompey homer as Blue Jays beat Orioles 9-8
Toronto Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey strikes out in the ninth inning American League MLB baseball action against the Seattle Mariners in Toronto on Thursday May 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 24, 2019 5:20PM EST
Patrick Cantwell and Dalton Pompey each had a solo homer but the Toronto Blue Jays still fell to the Baltimore Orioles 9-8 on Sunday afternoon in Grapefruit League play.
Pompey, first baseman Rowdy Tellez, and outfielder Billy McKinney had two hits apiece.
Sean Reid-Foley gave up three runs in two innings of work as Toronto's (0-2) starter. The Blue Jays used five other pitchers in their second game of spring training.
Third baseman Rio Ruiz hit a three-run blast off Reid-Foley in the first inning and the Orioles (2-0) never looked back.
More Blue Jays News
- Cantwell, Pompey homer as Blue Jays beat Orioles 9-8
- Jays Borucki begins rotation audition with pre-season opener against Tigers
- Guerrero Jr. could start in minors, delaying free agency
- Jays' Stroman ready to embrace leadership role, concerned about lack of vets
- Jays' Vlad Guerrero Jr. shines in Florida spring training