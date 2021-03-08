Casey Candaele named manager of Toronto Blue Jays' top farm club
Toronto Blue Jays grounds crew members roll out a tarp to protect the field from rain during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 8, 2021 4:34PM EST
TORONTO - Former Montreal Expos utility player Casey Candaele is the new manager of the Toronto Blue Jays' top minor-league affiliate.
The Blue Jays named Candaele the manager of the triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Monday.
Candaele began a nine-year major-league playing career with the Expos in 1986.
Candaele managed lower-level Blue Jays minor league teams in Dunedin, Fla., and Vancouver in 2018 and '19 before earning the promotion to Buffalo.
Candaele replaces Ken Huckaby, who was named Buffalo's manager for the 2020 but never worked a game as the minor-league season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other Blue Jays minor-league managers this year will be Cesar Martin (double-A New Hampshire), Donnie Murphy (high-A Vancouver), Luis Hurtado (low-A Dunedin), Brent Lavallee (Gulf Coast), and Dane Fujinaka (Dominican Summer League).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2021.
Share:
More Blue Jays News
- Casey Candaele named manager of Toronto Blue Jays' top farm club
- Springer hits leadoff single in Toronto debut, Jays beat Phillies 4-2
- Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he shed 42 pounds over the off-season
- Blue Jays GM Atkins sees many benefits to Guerrero Jr.'s off-season weight loss
- AP source: Blue Jays' 1st two homestands in Dunedin, Florida
Top Sports News
- Toronto FC training camp halted by 'multiple' positive COVID-19 tests
- Still perfect: Team LeBron wins NBA All-Star Game 170-150
- 'I was down': Roger Federer had hard time before 2nd knee surgery
- Vancouver Canucks down Leafs 4-2, hand Toronto second-straight loss
- Silver says he's optimistic NBA may return to normal in '21-22