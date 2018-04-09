Donaldson hits ninth-inning grand slam as Jays beat Orioles 7-1
Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson (20) celebrates his grand slam with teammates Curtis Granderson, left, Kevin Pillar, right, and others as Baltimore Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph, bottom front, looks on during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
David Ginsburg, The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 9, 2018 10:58PM EDT
BALTIMORE -- Steve Pearce homered in a third successive game, Josh Donaldson tacked on a ninth-inning grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-1 Monday night before 7,915 fans, the lowest paid crowd in Camden Yards history.
Gametime temperature was 44 degrees, and a slight mist made the conditions even more miserable. That contributed to a dubious attendance record at the 27-year-old ballpark that had held since April 12, 2010, when 9,129 showed up for a game between the Orioles and Tampa Bay.
There were no fans at a game on April 29, 2015, when the Orioles hosted the Chicago White Sox in a closed stadium due to security concerns amid civil unrest in Baltimore.
After getting his 500th career hit in the second inning, Pearce put Toronto up 2-0 in the third with a two-run shot off Dylan Bundy (0-1) on a 3-0 pitch. It marked the first time in his career that Pearce, who's had three separate stints with the Orioles, homered in three consecutive games.
It was 2-1 in the ninth before Curtis Granderson drew a bases-loaded walk and Donaldson followed with his fourth career slam, a shot to centre off rookie Nestor Cortes Jr.
J.A. Happ (2-1) struck out nine in six innings, allowing one run and five hits. The right-hander was 0-3 against the Orioles last season.
Bundy (0-1) gave up two runs and four hits with 10 strikeouts in seven innings. The right-hander has a 1.35 ERA in three starts, yet remains winless.
Manny Machado hit a third-inning homer for the Orioles, who went 0 for 12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12.
Slugger Chris Davis, who's off to a miserable start, cracked the bat over his knee after striking out in the sixth. He later was thrown out trying to bunt against the shift during an 0-for-4 performance that lowered his batting average to .088.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Blue Jays: 1B Kendrys Morales strained his left hamstring running out a single and was removed for a pinch runner in the second inning. ... OF Anthony Alford (hamstring) has started his rehab in Florida, where he is expected to remain for a few days before likely heading to Triple-A Buffalo, manager John Gibbons said.
Orioles: DH Mark Trumbo (quad strain) is expected to start for Double-A Bowie on Tuesday and Wednesday. ... RHP Alex Cobb could make his season debut Saturday in Boston, manager Buck Showalter said. Cobb missed most of spring training before signing as a free agent in late March.
PROSPECTING
The Orioles recalled their top pitching prospect, Hunter Harvey, to fortify a weary bullpen. Harvey, the 22nd overall pick in the 2013 draft, has not yet pitched in the majors.
UP NEXT
Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-1, 5.40 ERA) seeks his first win since July 14 in the second game of the series Tuesday night.
Orioles: RHP Andrew Cashner (1-1, 4.09) makes his second home start with Baltimore. In his Orioles debut, he yielded three HRs in a loss to the Twins on March 31.
