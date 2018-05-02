Donaldson to join Blue Jays in Cleveland, likely to be activated from DL
Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson tosses his bat after striking out in the ninth inning of their American League MLB baseball game against the New York Yankees, in Toronto on Friday, March 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018 11:27PM EDT
The Toronto Blue Jays could have all-star third baseman Josh Donaldson back in their lineup as early as Thursday.
The Blue Jays announced Wednesday night that Donaldson would join the team in Cleveland for its doubleheader against the Indians on Thursday and is “likely to be activated” from the disabled list.
Toronto placed Donaldson on the 10-day disabled list on April 11 with right shoulder inflammation.
The 2015 American League MVP was hampered with an arm issue in spring training and it lingered into the start of the season. The team described it as a “dead arm” phase.
Yangervis Solarte, acquired by the Jays in the off-season, manned third base in Donaldson's absence.
Donaldson batted .239 with three home runs through 12 games before going on the DL.
He hit 33 homers and drove in 78 runs in 113 games for Toronto last season.
