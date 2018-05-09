Eighth-inning rally lifts Blue Jays over Mariners 5-2
Toronto Blue Jays' Tyler Clippard celebrates with catcher Luke Maile after defeating the Seattle Mariners in American League MLB baseball action in Toronto on Wednesday May 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 10:34PM EDT
TORONTO - Josh Donaldson, Yangervis Solarte and Justin Smoak hit three consecutive doubles in a four-run eighth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied for a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.
Teoscar Hernandez hit a solo homer in the fourth inning before Toronto (20-17) broke the game open in the eighth.
Jaime Garcia (2-2) struck out three and gave up two runs -- one earned -- in five innings of work. Seunghwan Oh, John Axford and Ryan Tepera all pitched a scoreless inning, with the latter earning the win as the pitcher of record when the Blue Jays bats came alive.
Tyler Clippard earned his first save of the season, striking out two of the four batters he faced in the ninth inning.
Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin started at third base, making a rare appearance as all-star third baseman Josh Donaldson was the designated hitter in an effort to rest his throwing arm.
Also, shortstops Aledmys Diaz (left ankle) and Troy Tulowitzki (right ankle) are both on the disabled list, and struggling second baseman Devon Travis is in triple-A while he tries to get his groove back.
More Blue Jays News
- B.C.'s James Paxton relishes no-hitting the Blue Jays on Canadian soil
- Canadian pitcher James Paxton throws no-hitter against Blue Jays for 5-0 win
- Blue Jays pitcher Osuna charged with assault: police
- Pillar scores tiebreaking run as Jays top Rays 2-1
- Gibbons calls Tropicana Field 'house of horrors' for Jays after Rays win 5-3
Top Sports News
- Handwalla Bwana's second-half goal leads Seattle Sounders over Toronto FC 2-1
- Raptors president Ujiri says everything will be evaluated after loss to Cavs
- Raptors' coach Casey selected by peers at NBA coach of the year
- Serena Williams withdraws from Italian Open
- NHL teams thinking outside the box to find coaches