Former Blue Jays pitcher Marco Estrada agrees on $4M, 1-yr contract with A's
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marco Estrada throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, January 25, 2019 6:11PM EST
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Right-hander Marco Estrada agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract Friday with the Oakland Athletics, giving the club a veteran presence in a rotation that was plagued by injuries last season.
A double-digit winner in 2015 and '17 for Toronto, the 35-year-old Estrada went 7-14 with a 5.64 ERA in 28 starts and 143 2/3 innings last year for the Blue Jays.
Left-hander Sean Manaea pitched a no-hitter against Boston on April 21 in a bright start to a season that ended with the ace undergoing shoulder surgery in September. He is expected to be out until around the All-Star break. In addition, Jharel Cotton had Tommy John surgery in March, followed by three others who also underwent the elbow ligament replacement surgery: opening day starter Kendall Graveman, Daniel Gossett and top prospect A.J. Puk.
Last month the A's re-signed right-hander Mike Fiers to a $14.1 million, two-year contract.
The A's sent right-hander Parker Bridwell outright to Triple-A Las Vegas, clearing roster room for Estrada. Bridwell will attend big league spring training.
