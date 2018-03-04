Gibbons says he doesn't expect Tulowitzki to be OK for opener
Toronto Blue Jays Troy Tulowitzki takes batting practice at spring training in Dunedin, Fla. on Monday, February 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, March 4, 2018 10:54PM EST
DUNEDIN, Fla. - Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons says he isn't counting on having shortstop Troy Tulowitzki in the lineup for opening day.
Tulowitzki has been slowed by a bone spur in his right heel and hasn't played in any spring training games. The five-time All-Star didn't play after July 28 last year after injuring his right ankle.
“I don't expect he'll be ready,” Gibbons said Sunday. “But he's moving in the right direction, so who knows?”
The Blue Jays open on March 29 at home against the New York Yankees. If Tulowitzki can't play, Aledmys Diaz and Yangervis Solarte are potential replacements.
The 33-year-old Tulowitzki batted .249 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs in 66 games last season. Sidelined by injuries, he hasn't played more than 131 games in any of the last six seasons.
