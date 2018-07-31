

John Wawrow, The Associated Press





BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says spending last weekend in Cooperstown provided him a reminder of much work it took his father to earn induction into baseball's Hall of Fame.

It's a timely lesson Guerrero took to heart in preparing for the next step in his young career.

After helping celebrate Vladimir Guerrero's induction, the 19-year-old made the four-hour trip to Buffalo. That's where minor league baseball's acclaimed top prospect is scheduled Tuesday to make his long-awaited Triple-A debut with the Toronto Blue Jays' top affiliate.

Guerrero is set to start at third and also bat third in the order against Lehigh Valley. And he'll be wearing No. 27, the same number his father wore during his 16-year major league career.

Speaking through an interpreter, Guerrero says he doesn't feel any pressure and has no expectation as to how long it might take to be called up by the Blue Jays. For now, he says, he's staying in the moment.

Guerrero's promotion was delayed after he missed a little over a month with a strained ligament in his left knee. He returned to Double-A New Hampshire on July 19, and had 10 hits, including three home runs, in 29 at-bats in seven games.

Overall, he has a .402 batting average, with 14 home runs and 60 RBIs in 61 games with New Hampshire this season.