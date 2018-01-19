Halladay had amphetamine, morphine in system at time of plane crash: autopsy
The Associated Press
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 7:53PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 19, 2018 8:35PM EST
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- An autopsy report says retired star pitcher Roy Halladay had evidence of amphetamine, morphine and an insomnia drug in his system when he died in a small plane crash in Florida last year.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that an autopsy released Friday shows the former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies All-Star died from blunt force trauma with drowning as a contributing factor when he crashed his personal plane into the Gulf of Mexico near New Port Richey on Nov. 7.
The National Transportation Safety Board hasn't identified a cause for the crash. A witness told investigators that Halladay's ICON A5 climbed to between 300 and 500 feet (90 and 150 metres) before it went into a 45-degree dive and slammed into the water.
The body of the two-time Cy Young Award winner was found in the wreckage.
