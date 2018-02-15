Jaime Garcia agrees to $10 million deal with Blue Jays
In this Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 file photo, New York Yankees starting pitcher Jaime Garcia delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in New York. Left-hander Jaime Garcia and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract that includes a 2019 team option. Garcia gets $8 million this year as part of the deal announced Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 15, 2018 6:05PM EST
DUNEDIN, Fla. -- Left-hander Jaime Garcia and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract that includes a 2019 team option.
Garcia gets $8 million this year as part of the deal announced Thursday and Toronto has a $10 million option with a $2 million buyout. He can earn an additional $2 million annually in performance bonuses based on innings and would get the full amount at 180.
The 31-year-old had a $12 million salary last season, when he went 5-10 with a 4.41 ERA in 27 starts for Atlanta, Minnesota and the New York Yankees.
Garcia is 67-55 in his big league career with a 3.69 ERA in 185 games.
Toronto entered spring training with some uncertainty at the fifth starter spot behind Aaron Sanchez, Marcus Stroman, Marco Estrada and J.A. Happ.
More Blue Jays News
- Jaime Garcia agrees to $10 million deal with Blue Jays
- Howarth says he has 'no regrets' as he leaves Jays' broadcast booth after 36 seasons
- Veteran Blue Jays radio broadcaster Jerry Howarth announces retirement
- Odorizzi, Stroman have hearings in final arbitration week
- Blue Jays to retire Roy Halladay's No. 32 jersey
Top Sports News
- Maple Leafs trade Soshnikov to Blues for 2019 fourth round pick
- All-star experience still special for DeRozan in his fourth time playing
- Canadian men win Olympic opener against Switzerland 5-1
- Canada's lugers win silver in team relay event at Winter Games
- Canadian speedskater Bloemen wins gold, sets Olympic record in men's 10,000