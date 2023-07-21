Jays acquire left-hander Cabrera from Cardinals for catching prospect Hernandez
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Genesis Cabrera throws during a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Thursday, April 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeff Chiu
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 21, 2023 2:29PM EDT
TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired left-handed reliever Genesis Cabrera from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for catching prospect Sammy Hernandez, the team announced Friday.
The 26-year-old Cabrera has appeared in 32 games for the Cardinals this season, posting a 5.06 earned-run average with 38 strikeouts across 32 innings.
The Cardinals designated Cabrera for assignment on Monday.
The native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, was signed by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2013.
He was traded to St. Louis in 2018 and made his Major League debut with the Cardinals the following season.
The 19-year-old Hernandez has split this season between the Florida Complex League team and single-A Dunedin, combining to bat .213 with 14 extra-base hits and 15 runs batted in over 42 games.
The right-handed hitting catcher was selected by the Blue Jays in the 14th round of the 2022 draft.
The Jays designated right-handed pitcher Trent Thornton for assignment to make room for Cabrera on the 40-man roster.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2023.
