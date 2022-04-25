

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio was placed on the COVID-related injured list and right-hander Bowden Francis was recalled from triple-A Buffalo ahead of Toronto's game against the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, placed right-handers Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford on the restricted list and added right-handers Tyler Danish and John Schreiber to the active roster.

The team didn't say why Houck and Crawford were placed on the list. Houck has said publicly that he's not vaccinated against COVID-19.

People must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 two weeks before crossing the Canada-U.S. border, according to current travel restrictions. All of the Blue Jays are fully vaccinated.

Biggio has struggled at the plate this season with just one hit in 23 at-bats. He had 16 homers and 48 RBIs over 100 games in his rookie season in 2019 but his numbers slipped the last two years as he battled injuries.

“Cavan is such a great player and such an accomplished player already in his career, what he's already done for this organization,” general manager Ross Atkins said Monday afternoon.

“I feel like in time we're going to see a lot closer to that 2019 version of him. I love seeing him on the field and love seeing that versatility. I know he's working exceptionally hard.”

Atkins also provided a few injury updates during a 15-minute pre-game media availability.

- Slugger Teoscar Hernandez (left oblique strain) has been hitting off a tee and is scheduled to move on to live batting practice over the next few days.

- Catcher Danny Jansen (left oblique strain) has progressed to baseball activity but is not hitting yet.

- Left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu (left forearm inflammation) is expected to throw a live batting practice session over the next few days.

- Right-hander Nate Pearson (mononucleosis) will throw a live batting practice session on Friday or Saturday.

Manager Charlie Montoyo said that left-hander Ryan Borucki (blister) wasn't available Sunday but should be available if needed in the opener of a four-game series against the visiting Red Sox.

Francis is 1-0 with a 4.11 earned-run average over three starts with the Bisons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2022.