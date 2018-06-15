

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Josh Donaldson is back with his Blue Jays teammates in Toronto. He just wishes he could play a game with them.

Donaldson took batting practice and fielded ground balls with his teammates at Rogers Centre ahead of Friday's game against the Washington Nationals.

He has been on the 10-day disabled list since May 29 with left calf soreness.

Donaldson had tried running the basepaths in a workout on Thursday but still wasn't 100 per cent.

He has a .234 batting average with five home runs and 16 runs batted in through 36 games this season. He also missed time earlier this season with numbness in his throwing shoulder.

The 2015 American League MVP is a career .275 hitter with 179 homers and 544 RBIs.