Less than 24 hours before Opening Day, Jays trade Morales to Athletics
Toronto Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales takes a seat before an on-field session in Toronto on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, ahead of tomorrow's season opening game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019 8:27PM EDT
TORONTO -- Veteran designated hitter Kendrys Morales was traded by the Toronto Blue Jays to the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night.
The Blue Jays also sent cash considerations to Oakland.
Toronto got minor league infielder Jesus Lopez and international signing bonus pool space in return.
The 35-year-old Morales hit .249 with 15 doubles, 21 home runs, and 50 walks over 130 games in 2018.
The switch-hitter played two seasons in Toronto, combining to hit .249 with 40 doubles, 49 home runs, and 142 RBIs across 280 games.
Morales has a career average of .268 and 211 home runs over 12 MLB seasons with the Jays, Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, Minnesota Twins, and Kansas City Royals.
Lopez played all of 2018 with the Class-A Beloit Snappers where he hit .239 with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, and 41 RBIs in 84 games.
The 22-year-old right-handed hitter has batted .221 with 68 extra-base hits and 111 RBIs across 333 games over five minor league seasons.
