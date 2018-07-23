Max Kepler, Logan Morrison go deep as Twins topple Blue Jays 8-3
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Luis Santos throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto on Monday, July 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
Melissa Couto, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 23, 2018 10:56PM EDT
TORONTO - Max Kepler hit a two-run homer and Logan Morrison added a solo shot and drove in three as the Minnesota Twins downed the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Monday in the opener of a three-game series.
Eduardo Escobar drove in a pair for the Twins (45-53), and Joe Mauer was 3 for 5 with an RBI.
Adalberto Mejia (1-0) allowed one run and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings while striking out three and walking two.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was 2 for 4 with a homer for the Blue Jays (46-53), extending his multi-hit streak to six games. The last Toronto rookie to record two-plus hits in six consecutive games was John Olerud in 1990.
Yangervis Solarte hit a sacrifice fly and Kendrys Morales added an RBI single, both in the ninth inning.
Luis Santos (0-1) pitched two innings in his first major league start as the Blue Jays opted for a bullpen day in the absence of Marco Estrada (left glute strain). Toronto used six relievers over nine innings.
