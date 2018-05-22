Morales hits two-run homer as Blue Jays top Angels 5-3
Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Kendrys Morales (8) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Garrett Richards scoring Jays Russell Martin in first inning American League baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 10:14PM EDT
TORONTO - Kendrys Morales hit a two-run home run to back up another solid outing by starting pitcher J.A. Happ as the Toronto Blue Jays topped the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Tuesday to snap a four-game losing skid.
Happ (6-3) struck out five while allowing two runs over seven innings.
He had struck out 10 over seven scoreless innings in Toronto's 12-1 win over the Mets in New York on May 16.
Ryan Tepera gave up a run in his one inning of relief before Tyler Clippard came in for his second save of the season.
Russell Martin had two RBIs as part of the Blue Jays' (23-25) five-run first inning. Teoscar Hernandez started things in that inning with an RBI single.
Albert Pujols's single drove in a run for Los Angeles (26-22). Garrett Richards (4-3) pitched five innings, striking out four but giving up five runs on six hits.