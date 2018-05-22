

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Kendrys Morales hit a two-run home run to back up another solid outing by starting pitcher J.A. Happ as the Toronto Blue Jays topped the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Tuesday to snap a four-game losing skid.

Happ (6-3) struck out five while allowing two runs over seven innings.

He had struck out 10 over seven scoreless innings in Toronto's 12-1 win over the Mets in New York on May 16.

Ryan Tepera gave up a run in his one inning of relief before Tyler Clippard came in for his second save of the season.

Russell Martin had two RBIs as part of the Blue Jays' (23-25) five-run first inning. Teoscar Hernandez started things in that inning with an RBI single.

Albert Pujols's single drove in a run for Los Angeles (26-22). Garrett Richards (4-3) pitched five innings, striking out four but giving up five runs on six hits.