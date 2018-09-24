

Melissa Couto, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Roberto Osuna pitched the ninth inning to earn the save in his return to Rogers Centre, and the Houston Astros inched closer to securing the American League West by beating the Blue Jays 5-3 on Monday in the first game of Toronto's final home series of the season.

Osuna, the former Blue Jays closer who was arrested in May and charged in connection with an alleged domestic incident, was met with a chorus of boos from the 23,463 fans when he was announced into the game -- and as he threw each pitch.

He struck out a batter and worked around a one-out single to earn his 19th save of the season.

The 23-year-old right-hander was suspended without pay for 75 games in June for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy and traded to Houston at the deadline a month later.

Some of Osuna's former teammates greeted him on the field during batting practice with hugs and handshakes. Osuna's court case is scheduled to continue Tuesday in Toronto.

Brian McCann and Josh Reddick homered for the Astros (99-57). Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve, and Yuli Gurriel, in his first pro game against his brother and Toronto shortstop Lourdes Gurriel Jr., also drove in runs.