Outfielder Ezequiel Carrera out-righted to triple-A Buffalo by Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera makes his way towards the dug out during first inning Major League baseball action against the Minnesota Twins, in Toronto on Sunday, August 27, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 1, 2018 10:43PM EST
DUNEDIN, Fla. - Outfielder Ezequiel Carrera was out-righted to the Toronto Blue Jays triple-A affiliate on Thursday.
Although now on the Buffalo Bisons' roster, he will return to the Blue Jays' major league camp as a non-roster invitee.
He had been designated for assignment on Monday to make space on Toronto's roster after the club signed reliever Seung-Hwan Oh to a one-year contract worth US$1.75 million.
The 30-year-old Carrera was already on the Blue Jays' bubble after the acquisitions of outfielders Curtis Granderson and Randal Grichuk.
Carrera had a .282 batting average with eight home runs in 131 games.
