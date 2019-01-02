Padres to pay Blue Jays $1.5M in Clayton Richard trade
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard delivers a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in San Diego, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 2, 2019 9:13PM EST
TORONTO -- The San Diego Padres will pay Toronto $1.5 million on Aug. 15 as part of last weekend's trade that sent left-hander Clayton Richard to the Blue Jays for Canadian outfielder Connor Panas.
That cash will cover half of Richard's $3 million base salary in the final season of a $6 million, two-year contract.
The 35-year-old Richard was 7-11 with a 5.33 ERA in 27 starts for San Diego last season. He is 68-79 with a 4.46 ERA in 10 seasons in the majors with the Padres and Chicago White Sox and Cubs, with a National League-best 60.3 ground-ball percentage over the last four years.
Panas, 25, hit .232 with nine home runs, and 39 RBIs in 105 games last season for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in the Class AA Eastern League The left-handed hitter from Toronto was selected by the Blue Jays in the ninth round of the 2015 draft.
The trade was announced Sunday.
More Blue Jays News
- Padres to pay Blue Jays $1.5M in Clayton Richard trade
- AP source: Tulowitzki agrees to 1-year deal with Yankees
- Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins says team is still looking to make roster moves
- Blue Jays acquire lefty Richard from Padres for Canadian minor leaguer
- Blue Jays agree to one-year deal with right-hander Matt Shoemaker
Top Sports News
- Finland ousts Canada from world juniors with 2-1 overtime win
- Raptors expecting hostile reception for Leonard in return to San Antonio
- Raonic downs Kecmanovic in straight sets to advance at Brisbane International
- Nadal withdraws, Murray loses to Medvedev in Brisbane
- Regina's Mosaic Stadium to host Heritage Classic between Flames, Jets next season