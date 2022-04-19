Red Sox edge Blue Jays 2-1 with just 3 hits
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk, right, waits for the throw as Boston Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec, left, scores on a sacrifice by Connor Wong during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Maureen Mullen, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 19, 2022 11:18PM EDT
BOSTON (AP) - Connor Wong drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Tuesday night despite getting held to three hits.
Kike Hernandez and Trevor Story had back-to-back doubles in the third for Boston.
Zack Collins homered for the Blue Jays off starter Nathan Eovaldi.
Wong was called up from the minors Monday to replace catcher Kevin Plawecki, who was put on the COVID-19 injured list. Batting ninth and facing right-hander Yimi Garcia (0-1), Wong lofted a fly ball to right field that scored Bobby Dalbec, who opened the inning by reaching on an error by shortstop Bo Bichette.
It was Bichette's second error of the game, his first two this season.
Collins' home run leading off the second gave Toronto an early lead. Boston tied it the next inning on doubles by Hernandez and Story off Yusei Kikuchi.
Hansel Robles (1-0) threw 1 2/3 hitless innings in relief for the win. Garrett Whitlock pitched a perfect ninth for his first save of the season.
Kikuchi went five innings, giving up one run on three hits with three walks and a strikeout. Eovaldi was lifted with two outs in the fifth. He allowed a run on seven hits with six strikeouts.
