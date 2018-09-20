Smoak caps off seven-run ninth inning comeback as Blue Jays stun Rays 9-8
Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Justin Smoak (14) reacts after hitting the game winning walk off home run to debated the Tampa Bay Rays during ninth inning AL baseball action in Toronto on Thursday, September 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 11:05PM EDT
TORONTO - Justin Smoak hit a solo blast to cap off a seven-run ninth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a six-run deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-8 on Thursday night.
Blue Jays prospect Rowdy Tellez had a two-run homer in the second inning and started Toronto's ninth-inning comeback with an RBI double to cut Tampa's lead to 8-3.
Catcher Danny Jansen followed with a three-run blast to bring the Blue Jays (70-83) to within two runs.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., then had a two-run shot to tie the game with two outs and bring Smoak to the plate.
Sam Gaviglio earned a no decision after pitching five innings for the Blue Jays, giving up two runs on four hits, striking out four.
Jose Fernandez, Jake Petricka, Tim Mayza, Mark Leiter Jr., Joe Biagini and David Paulino all came out of Toronto's bullpen, with Paulino picking up his first win of the season.