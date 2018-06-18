Stroman says on Twitter he's ready to return to Blue Jays rotation
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (6) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game in New York, Monday, July 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 11:06PM EDT
Toronto Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman says he's ready to return to the major league mound.
The right-hander, who's been sidelined since early May with shoulder fatigue in his throwing arm, said in a tweet Monday night that his next start will be with the Blue Jays.
"I'm back. Next start in the big leagues with the squad. Shout to everyone who helped throughout the process!," the tweet read.
I’m back. Next start in the big leagues with the squad. Shout to everyone who helped throughout the process! #HDMH @BlueJays— Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) June 19, 2018
Stroman was scheduled to pitch a rehab start with double-A New Hampshire Monday, but the game was postponed due to rain.
Stroman allowed two runs and one hit while walking four over 4 1/3 innings Wednesday in a rehab start with high-A Dunedin.
The 27-year-old was 0-5 with a 7.71 earned-run average through seven starts with Toronto before landing on the disabled list. He hasn't pitched for the Blue Jays since May 8.
