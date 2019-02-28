

The Canadian Press





DUNEDIN, Fla. - Randal Grichuk homered in his spring debut as the Toronto Blue Jays lost 11-5 to the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

In the lineup as the designated hitter after a foot injury kept him out for the Blue Jays' first four games of the spring, the usual outfielder belted a three-run homer in the third off Phillies starter Enyel De Los Santos.

Ryan Borucki made his second start of the spring for the Blue Jays (1-4) and took the loss after giving up five runs in two innings. The left-hander walked three and struck out one.

Top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr., went 1-for-3 with a double for Toronto.

Leading 5-4 after three innings, the Phillies broke it open with four runs in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Blue Jays reliever Ken Giles was roughed up in the fifth, unable to get an out while giving up four runs.