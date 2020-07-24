Toronto Blue Jays set to make Buffalo their home in 2020: AP source
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 24, 2020 12:24PM EDT
The Toronto Blue Jays will play home games at their triple-A affiliate's stadium in Buffalo, N.Y. this season, a source tells the Associated Press.
Canada's lone Major League Baseball team was forced to find a new home for 2020 after the federal government last week rejected the club's proposal for the Blue Jays and visiting teams to stay in the hotel inside Rogers Centre and never leave the facility during stints in Toronto.
The Blue Jays would have needed an exception to the traditional 14-day quarantine from the federal government to play in Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state of Pennsylvania also didn't clear the Blue Jays to play home games in Pittsburgh.
More to come...
- with files from The Associated Press
