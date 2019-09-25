

Melissa Couto, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Jacob Waguespack pitched six scoreless innings, Rowdy Tellez homered in back-to-back plate appearances and the Toronto Blue Jays held off a late comeback attempt to beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 on Wednesday.

Tellez hit his 20th home run of the season in the fourth inning off Baltimore starter Gabriel Ynoa (1-10) to give the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead, then went deep again off reliever Paul Fry in the sixth for his third career multihomer game.

Billy McKinney also homered for Toronto (64-94).

Waguespack (5-5) put up a much-needed quality start for the Blue Jays, giving the bullpen a rest after back-to-back nights of strenuous work. Manager Charlie Montoyo had used 10 pitchers in Monday's 15-inning game and eight Tuesday after scheduled starter Anthony Kay was scratched late due to back pain.

Waguespack was efficient in his six innings Wednesday night, scattering just four hits with a pair of walks and five strikeouts. He threw 78 pitches, 45 for strikes.

The Orioles (52-107) scored twice in the eighth inning to cut Toronto 's lead to 3-2.

Rio Ruiz earned an RBI on a bases-loaded groundout off Canadian reliever Jordan Romano. And Wilmer Font, Romano's replacement, walked in a run before getting a deep fly out from Chris Davis to end the inning.

Ken Giles struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth for his 22nd save.

McKinney's homer - on the second pitch he saw off Ynoa in the first inning - gave Toronto an early 1-0 lead.

Cavan Biggio walked in the third inning to extend his on-base streak to 26 games, one off Russ Adams' rookie record from 2005.

Tellez became the fourth rookie in franchise history with a 20-home run season, joining Eric Hinske (24 in 2002), J.P. Arencibia (23 in 2011) and Fred McGriff (20 in 1987).

Toronto recalled right-hander Yennsy Diaz and selected the contract of right-hander Ryan Dull before the game in an effort to shore up its depleted bullpen. Outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (appendectomy) was placed on the 60-day injured list to make him for Dull on the roster.

Attendance was 13,853.

The Blue Jays won the season series versus Baltimore 11-8.

Toronto has the day off Thursday before hosting Tampa Bay from Friday through Sunday in their final series of the season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2019.