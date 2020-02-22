

The Canadian Press





TAMPA, United States - Trent Thornton pitched two scoreless innings as the Toronto Blue Jays earned a 2-1 road win over the New York Yankees on Saturday in their first contest of the exhibition season.

Thornton, who's vying for a spot in Toronto's rotation, got the start for the Jays. He allowed just one walk.

Anthony Alford singled and stole three bases for Toronto, including home in the seventh inning.

Former Blue Jay J.A. Happ pitched two perfect innings as New York's starter, adding three strikeouts. Chris Gittens accounted for the Yankees run with a solo homer in the ninth.

Toronto takes on the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2020.