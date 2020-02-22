Toronto Blue Jays open spring exhibition schedule with road win over Yankees
Toronto Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio follows through on a single during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Tampa. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 22, 2020 5:51PM EST
TAMPA, United States - Trent Thornton pitched two scoreless innings as the Toronto Blue Jays earned a 2-1 road win over the New York Yankees on Saturday in their first contest of the exhibition season.
Thornton, who's vying for a spot in Toronto's rotation, got the start for the Jays. He allowed just one walk.
Anthony Alford singled and stole three bases for Toronto, including home in the seventh inning.
Former Blue Jay J.A. Happ pitched two perfect innings as New York's starter, adding three strikeouts. Chris Gittens accounted for the Yankees run with a solo homer in the ninth.
Toronto takes on the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2020.