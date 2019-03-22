Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Dalton Pompey diagnosed with concussion
Toronto Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey watches during batting practice before Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Indians in Toronto on October 19, 2016. Pompey has been diagnosed with a concussion, the team said Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charlie Riedel
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 22, 2019 5:22PM EDT
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Dalton Pompey has been diagnosed with a concussion, the team said Friday.
Pompey was scratched from Toronto's lineup for Thursday's spring training game against Philadelphia after he bumped his head on a bat in his locker.
The Blue Jays say he underwent testing from team doctors on Thursday and will now be placed under Major League Baseball's concussion protocol.
Pompey also suffered a concussion in 2016 and 2017.
The native of Mississauga, Ont., is batting .282 with a home run and seven runs batted in over 14 games this spring.