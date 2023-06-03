Toronto Blue Jays place pitcher Chris Bassitt on paternity list, recall Jay Jackson
Toronto Blue Jays' Chris Bassitt pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Friday, June 2, 2023, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frank Franklin II
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 3, 2023 3:19PM EDT
TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays placed right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt on the paternity list on Saturday.
In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays recalled right-hander Jay Jackson from triple-A affiliate Buffalo.
Bassitt shut down his former team, the New York Mets, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in seven-and-a-half innings on Friday night before immediately jumping on a private plane to join his wife Jessica, who was due to give birth to their second child.
Bassitt's departure was even later than expected as the 7:10 p.m. start was pushed back to 8:41 p.m. due to a storm.
Blue Jays manager John Schneider said scratching Bassitt was not a consideration.
The 34-year-old Bassitt from Toledo, Ohio, has been a steady presence for the Blue Jays since joining the ball club this off-season.
In 12 starts this season, he has a 6-4 record, a 3.41 earned-run average and a 1.07 WHIP.
Jackson, 35, has pitched three innings in the majors this season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2023.