

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays placed right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt on the paternity list on Saturday.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays recalled right-hander Jay Jackson from triple-A affiliate Buffalo.

Bassitt shut down his former team, the New York Mets, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in seven-and-a-half innings on Friday night before immediately jumping on a private plane to join his wife Jessica, who was due to give birth to their second child.

Got back with plenty of time. Still no baby. Our daughter was 50 hours of labor with a hurricane coming. Hopefully a baby and another W today. #justwinbabywin — Chris Bassitt (@C_Bass419) June 3, 2023

Bassitt's departure was even later than expected as the 7:10 p.m. start was pushed back to 8:41 p.m. due to a storm.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said scratching Bassitt was not a consideration.

The 34-year-old Bassitt from Toledo, Ohio, has been a steady presence for the Blue Jays since joining the ball club this off-season.

In 12 starts this season, he has a 6-4 record, a 3.41 earned-run average and a 1.07 WHIP.

Jackson, 35, has pitched three innings in the majors this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2023.