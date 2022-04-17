Toronto Blue Jays place starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu on 10-day injured list
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu throws a pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 17, 2022 2:13PM EDT
The Toronto Blue Jays added starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu to its 10-day injured list on Sunday
The team said the southpaw is dealing with "forearm inflammation" on his left arm.
Ryu, 35, was pulled after just four innings in Saturday's 7-4 loss to Oakland.
He lasted less than that in his first start of the season on April 10 when he allowed six earned runs over 3 1/3 innings in a 12-6 loss to Texas.
Ryu is in the third year of a $80-million, four-year contract with Toronto.
He won 14 games for the Blue Jays last season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2022.