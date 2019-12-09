Toronto Blue Jays promote Jose Ministral to head athletic trainer
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., left, walks with assistant athletic trainer Jose Ministral to the dugout after suffering an injury while reaching second base during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Baltimore. The Blue Jays won 11-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 9, 2019 12:35PM EST
TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays have promoted Jose Ministral to head athletic trainer.
Ministral joined the Blue Jays in 2013 as an assistant athletic training co-ordinator, and was the club's assistant athletic trainer over the past two seasons.
The Summit, N.J., native began his baseball career in 1998 with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Ministral replaces Nikki Huffman, who left the team after last season ended.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2019.