

The Canadian Press





DUNEDIN, Fla. - The Toronto Blue Jays will play their second straight home opener away from Rogers Centre tonight.

The Blue Jays will call their spring-training facility in Dunedin, Fla., home as they face the Los Angeles Angels.

Toronto will be playing out of 8,500-seat TD Ballpark for at least the first three homestands because of COVID-19 border restrictions.

The Blue Jays made Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y., their home stadium last year. It normally is home for their triple-A affiliate.

The Blue Jays have said a return to Buffalo is possible later this season. The team hopes to return to Toronto at some point.

The Blue Jays are 3-3 on the season after losing two of three against the Texas Rangers in a series completed on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2021.