Toronto Blue Jays reliever Seunghwan Oh traded to Colorado Rockies
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Seunghwan Oh throws against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday July 24, 2018. Multiple reports during the game said the Blue Jays were in the process of trading reliever Seunghwan Oh to the Colorado Rockies. The team did not confirm the reports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 10:17AM EDT
TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays have traded reliever Seunghwan Oh to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for minor league first baseman Chad Spanberger, outfielder Forrest Wall and a player to be named later or cash considerations.
Oh was briefly removed from the Blue Jays' 12-6 loss in 11 innings to the Minnesota Twins before returning for extras on Wednesday, leading to speculation that he was dealt during the game.
Oh is 4-3 with a 2.68 ERA, two saves and 55 strikeouts in 47 innings this season.
"I love the guy, I think he's done a tremendous job for us," Toronto manager John Gibbons said after being swept by the Twins.
"I don't know if anything's going to happen, I know the word's out there. He's a pretty good pitcher. He showed us a lot. Great command, great competitor."
The 36-year-old has a 2.81 ERA and 41 saves across three major league campaigns. He spent his first two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals before signing a one-year contract with Toronto in the off-season.