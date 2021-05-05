Toronto Blue Jays returning to Buffalo for second straight year
Toronto Blue Jays and the Miami Marlins play during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 5, 2021 10:18AM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays will play home games in Buffalo, N.Y., for the second year in a row because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The Blue Jays say they will call Sahlen Field home starting June 1.
The stadium in the border city normally is home to the Blue Jays' triple-A affiliate, but the Bisons have temporarily moved to Trenton, N.J.
Toronto has started the season playing home games at the team's spring-training facility in Dunedin, Fla.
More coming.