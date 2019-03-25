Toronto Blue Jays sign reliever Daniel Hudson
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Daniel Hudson delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Thursday, June 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 25, 2019 4:25PM EDT
MONTREAL - The Toronto Blue Jays have signed right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson to a one-year, $US1.5 million contract.
The move was announced before the Blue Jays faced the Milwaukee Brewers in the first of two pre-season games at Olympic Stadium, the conclusion of spring training.
The Jays were looking for relief depth after Bud Norris, Ryan Tepera and John Axford suffered injuries in the past week.
Hudson, 32, had a 4.11 earned-run average, 44 strikeouts and 18 walks across 46 innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018. The six-foot-three, 225-pound Hudson has been in the majors for nine seasons.
In another move, the Blue Jays placed second baseman Devon Travis (knee) on the 60-day injured list.