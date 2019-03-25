

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - The Toronto Blue Jays have signed right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson to a one-year, $US1.5 million contract.

The move was announced before the Blue Jays faced the Milwaukee Brewers in the first of two pre-season games at Olympic Stadium, the conclusion of spring training.

The Jays were looking for relief depth after Bud Norris, Ryan Tepera and John Axford suffered injuries in the past week.

Hudson, 32, had a 4.11 earned-run average, 44 strikeouts and 18 walks across 46 innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018. The six-foot-three, 225-pound Hudson has been in the majors for nine seasons.

In another move, the Blue Jays placed second baseman Devon Travis (knee) on the 60-day injured list.