Toronto Blue Jays stick with same start times for 2023 regular season
Members of the Toronto Blue Jays take to the field before MLB baseball action in Toronto on Saturday, May 24, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 29, 2022 11:37AM EST
The Toronto Blue Jays will stick with the same home game start times — with a few exceptions — for the 2023 regular season, the team said Tuesday.
Weekday games will begin at 7:07 p.m. Eastern Time, Saturday games will start at 3:07 p.m., and Sunday games will begin at 1:37 p.m., the Blue Jays said in a release.
The home schedule at the newly renovated Rogers Centre will kick off April 11 against the Detroit Tigers.
There will be a 4:07 p.m. Saturday start on June 24 against the Oakland Athletics and a 3:07 p.m. Sunday start for the regular-season finale on Oct. 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
There will be five weekday matinees over the course of the season, including three 1:07 p.m. starts (April 26 against the Chicago White Sox, June 1 against the Milwaukee Brewers and July 20 against the San Diego Padres) and a pair of 3:07 p.m. starts (Aug. 3 against the Baltimore Orioles and Aug. 30 against the Washington Nationals), the team also said.
Toronto finished second in the American League East division standings last season with a 92-70 record. The Blue Jays were swept in the AL wild-card playoff round by the Seattle Mariners.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2022.