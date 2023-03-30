Toronto Blue Jays take on Cardinals on MLB opening day in St. Louis
An MLB postseason logo is photographed on the side of Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Otto Lopez's (51) cap during practice, ahead of the team's wildcard series matchup against the Seattle Mariners in Toronto, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 30, 2023 5:38AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 30, 2023 5:58AM EDT
It's opening day in Major League Baseball with all 30 clubs playing their first game.
The Toronto Blue Jays start on the road this afternoon in St. Louis against the Cardinals.
HAPPY #OPENINGDAY!— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 30, 2023
HAPPY #OPENINGDAY!
HAPPY #OPENINGDAY!
HAPPY #OPENINGDAY!
HAPPY #OPENINGDAY!
HAPPY #OPENINGDAY!
HAPPY #OPENINGDAY!
HAPPY #OPENINGDAY!
HAPPY #OPENINGDAY!
HAPPY #OPENINGDAY!
HAPPY #OPENINGDAY!
HAPPY #OPENINGDAY!
HAPPY #OPENINGDAY!
HAPPY #OPENINGDAY! pic.twitter.com/YhVVCJOTVx
Games will look a little different this season with the introduction of new rules.
There will be clocks at stadiums to hurry up pitchers and hitters, and there are restrictions on defensive shifts for fielders.
The Jays will play their home opener in Toronto on April 11.