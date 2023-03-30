

The Canadian Press





It's opening day in Major League Baseball with all 30 clubs playing their first game.

The Toronto Blue Jays start on the road this afternoon in St. Louis against the Cardinals.

Games will look a little different this season with the introduction of new rules.

There will be clocks at stadiums to hurry up pitchers and hitters, and there are restrictions on defensive shifts for fielders.

The Jays will play their home opener in Toronto on April 11.