Toronto Blue Jays to celebrate post-season berth after Friday's game versus Red Sox
FILE - Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman (26) celebrates with first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) and relief pitcher Jordan Romano (68) after the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-3 in nine innings of AL MLB baseball action, in Toronto on Thursday, July 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 30, 2022 5:27PM EDT
TORONTO - Win or lose, the Toronto Blue Jays are going to celebrate tonight.
The Blue Jays clinched a playoff berth Thursday afternoon when the Baltimore Orioles lost to the Boston Red Sox 5-3.
That defeat mathematically eliminated Baltimore from the playoffs and guaranteed Toronto will be in the post-season.
But the Blue Jays had Thursday off, meaning they couldn't celebrate together as a team.
Toronto hosts the Red Sox tonight to start a three-game series. Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider says his team will celebrate its post-season berth regardless of the result against Boston.
The Blue Jays have six more regular-season games. Toronto is still playing for home-field advantage in the American League wild card series.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2022.