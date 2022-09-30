

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Win or lose, the Toronto Blue Jays are going to celebrate tonight.

The Blue Jays clinched a playoff berth Thursday afternoon when the Baltimore Orioles lost to the Boston Red Sox 5-3.

That defeat mathematically eliminated Baltimore from the playoffs and guaranteed Toronto will be in the post-season.

But the Blue Jays had Thursday off, meaning they couldn't celebrate together as a team.

Toronto hosts the Red Sox tonight to start a three-game series. Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider says his team will celebrate its post-season berth regardless of the result against Boston.

The Blue Jays have six more regular-season games. Toronto is still playing for home-field advantage in the American League wild card series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2022.