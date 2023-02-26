

The Associated Press





Toronto Raptors (30-31, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (38-25, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Cavaliers -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits Cleveland looking to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Cavaliers are 22-12 in conference games. Cleveland is the leader in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 106.7 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Raptors are 18-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto ranks second in the NBA scoring 18.1 fast break points per game led by OG Anunoby averaging 4.1.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Raptors won 118-107 in the last meeting on Dec. 24. Anunoby led the Raptors with 26 points, and Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garland is averaging 22 points and 7.8 assists for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 25.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 114.9 points, 40.7 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points per game.

Raptors: 7-3, averaging 113.7 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: None listed.

Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot), Fred VanVleet: day to day (personal reasons).